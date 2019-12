The Grinch was stolen from a light display in Liberty Lake Park, according to the Town of Bedford.

In a post to its Facebook page, town officials said the Grinch was taken sometime between Tuesday, Dec. 17 and Wednesday, Dec. 18 from Liberty Lake Park. Officials ask the person who has it to return it to the park.

Anyone with information about the missing Grinch is asked to call the Bedford Police Department at (540) 587-6011.