Grocery aid not for home-schoolers, most private-schoolers

The large majority of the approximately 22,000 students in West Virginia who are either home-schooled or attend private schools that don’t use the National School Lunch Program aren’t eligible for grocery relief payments.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the roughly $313 per child will go to all students who already qualified for a free or reduced-price lunch. Families should receive the money by the end of June.

The state Department of Education previously said families could apply online to become eligible for the relief.

Now it has clarified that the application cannot be used by home-school students or students at private schools that don't participate in the federal lunch program.