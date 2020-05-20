Grocery store prices soaring

With restaurants closed and more of us cooking at home, you’ve probably noticed that grocery prices are soaring. The price of groceries grew 2.6%, in April. That was the biggest increase from one month to the next since 1974, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Every time you go to the grocery store, that number at the end of the receipt keeps getting bigger. Egg prices shot up 16.1% last month. Breakfast cereal prices rose by 1.5%. So did milk (1.5%) bread (3.7%) and juice (3.8%) Even roasted (1.2%) and instant coffee (2.5%) costs more.

Soup costs 2.6% more, soda is up 4.5% and cookies are 5.1% more. Meat prices have also been spiking for weeks, due to the COVID-19 effects at large meat processing facilities.

This is where coupons make a difference. Scour the circular ads. Look online. The more you plan for meals, or shop the sales, the more you could save. And as we’ve mentioned before, there could be an app to help you save at the grocery store as well. Check out Ibotta, Savings Star, Dosh, Receipt Hog, and Fetch Rewards for ways to save using your receipts.

When prices go up, you must go into the store with a list and research the deals before ever stepping foot inside the store to be able to stay to a budget.