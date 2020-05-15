Grocery stores doing well amid the COVID-19 pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, one area of the economy is thriving is grocery stores.

The Friendly City Food Co-op in Harrisonburg has a strict order in place of only allowing 10 customers in at a time. The general manager said curbside pickup is also continuing to trend upward.

"Even with our limited hours and a limit on people coming in the store our sales are still ahead of what we were doing at this time last year," said Steve Cooke, general manager of Friendly City Food Co-op.

