Grottoes home destroyed in fire Sunday morning

Fire crews were called to a home on Lavender Lane in Grottoes around 9:20 a.m.

Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway, with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, said that the one resident of the home and her two dogs were able to escape safely. The homeowner's dogs we able to alert her of the fire.

"I was the first one to arrive. We had a single-family residential structure," Holloway said. "A large amount of fire showing from the back porch of the residence and up into the kitchen area of the residence."

Holloway said firefighters were able to enter through the front of the home and tried to push the fire back to contain it to the rear.

He says there is heavy smoke damage throughout the home.

"Total time to knock the fire down was about 20 minutes, but obviously overhaul and finding hidden spots," Holloway said."There was a lot of stuff that we had to go through and continued to make sure we had all the hot spots taken out of the fire."

Holloway said the American Red Cross was contacted to help make arrangements for the homeowner. He said the home is a total loss, and the homeowner had no home insurance.