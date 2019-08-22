Grottoes man facing child porn charges

A man who is already being held at Middle River Regional Jail for allegedly soliciting sex from two local teenage girls is now facing an additional charge.

Mugshot courtesy: Middle River Regional Jail

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, 55-year-old Richard Lee Baber Jr., of Grottoes, was charged this week with production of child pornography.

Deputies say the initial arrest came after a complaint was made to Child Protective Services earlier this year.

Baber was charged in June with two counts of using an electronic device to solicit sex from a child. He's accused of using social media for the inappropriate communication, which deputies say took place in March and April.

