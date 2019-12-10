Grottoes town council passes resolution asking school board to delay redistricting

Discussions are continuing about Rockingham County School Board's proposal to redistrict some areas of the county. Now, one local town council has weighed in.

Grottoes passed a resolution Monday night asking the Rockingham County School Board to delay a decision on redistricting. | Credit: WHSV

On Monday night, the Grottoes Town Council passed a resolution asking the school board to delay putting any policies into place and to take time to consider all solutions.

Joshua Bailey, a member of the town council, said a lot of people came to the council's meeting last month to share their concerns about redistricting. On Monday, the council passed a resolution Bailey wrote.

"They elected us to this position," Bailey said. "And I felt that a resolution would be the best way to show we support our citizens."

Bailey said the council discussed redistricting in November, but he decided to bring it up at the meeting Monday night. He said they're not taking a stance on the plans.

"We're not telling them what they should do," Bailey said. "We're requesting, we're respectfully requesting, that they delay implementation of any proposed changes until they get further public input."

Rockingham County superintendent Oskar Scheikl said board members have received a copy of the resolution, and they'll consider it along with other feedback.

"Just like with all input, the school board will give it the attention it deserves," Scheikl said. "The board will look at that and factor that in when they decide."

Bailey said the Grottoes area is really affected by the proposals, and he thinks there should be plenty of time for community input.

"I hope they delay or at least table it until they have more community involvement and have something that's going to be for the long term," Bailey said.

Scheikl said there is often opposition to redistricting, and he understands it can be emotional for people. He said there will be other opportunities for comment before the final decision.

The town of Grottoes also adopted a 'Second Amendment Sanctuary' resolution at their Monday night meeting, joining dozens of other localities across Virginia in expressing their intent that their local funds not be used for any legislation that restricts the Second Amendment of the Constitution.