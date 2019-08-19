Women tased by Harrisonburg police due back in court

A group in Harrisonburg rallied on Sunday at Liberty Park to support a community member they believe was wrongfully arrested back in December with excessive force.

Melissa Duncan is due in court later this week, after an incident back in December at North 38 Apartments in Harrisonburg.

The video, released by Harrisonburg Police Department shows officer responding to a noise complaint on Dec. 16, 2018.

Duncan can be seen in the video resisting arrest before she was later tased by an officer.

Haley Springer, with Shenandoah Socialist Collective, said they believe the police have a racial bias, and are there to support Duncan.

"Harrisonburg Police Department handles noise complaints with white JMU students all the time, without resorting to such levels of violence, " Springer said.

We reached out to Harrisonburg Police Chief Eric English for a comment, but he referred us back to a statement that was released along the body cam video.

In part of the statement English said, "The incident itself was unfortunate and escalated to a point that it should not have. However, that escalation was not a result of the actions of HPD."

Duncan will appear in Rockingham Circuit Court Tuesday morning and is charged with two counts of assault on law enforcement, and a misdemeanor for obstructing or resisting law enforcement by force.

You can find English's full statement here:

"I am aware that there has been a lot of conversation concerning an incident early Sunday morning along with a video that was disseminated that involved the Harrisonburg Police Department that lead to the arrest of three people. The incident itself was unfortunate and escalated to a point that it should not have. However, that escalation was not a result of the actions of HPD.

I want to be clear that it is my goal to build positive relationships with our community. We strive to do that through communication, collaboration, and cooperation. I do not want the interaction between citizens and HPD to be the norm in our city as it was in this incident. I also do not want it to be the norm for incidents to occur and individuals to rush to judgement. Communication is key for us to close those gaps of distrust and I welcome communication with our citizens.

To ensure that people have a clear picture of what occurred I am making the body worn camera footage available. This is also not the norm, as release of video is not going to be a standard procedure. Due to the need for clarification in this incident, I am making this particular video available. Please note that some elements of the video were required by state code to be redacted due to the age of individuals, so you will see some items 'blacked out' and some portions of sound muted. Two videos are being disseminated to address clarity in this incident as they came from two different body worn cameras.

I am hopeful that people will get a better understanding of this incident and that we can continue to try to build those bridges between law enforcement and community."