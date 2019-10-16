Group calling on Charlottesville to take action on vandalized Confederate statues

A hearing in Charlottesville over the removal of two Confederate statues in a pair of downtown parks is providing some insight about when a judge will rule on attorney fees. But the organization tasked with preserving the statues is now calling foul again after vandals struck for a second time.

Image of angelic figures at the base of Charlottesville's Stonewall Jackson statue with noses broken off on Sept. 19, 2019 | Photo credit: WCAV

A three-page letter is a renewed demand for the City of Charlottesville to protect the statues. NBC29, WHSV's sister station, learned about it while both sides were in court on Tuesday, October 15, to tie up loose ends on the civil case over removal.

The Monument Fund issued a second letter - now to the city's attorney - invoking the state statute to protect war memorials and demanding the city install surveillance cameras, have a second inspection of statues at the city's cost, and arrest the vandals.

The group sent a letter to the city manager last month with similar demands.

Twice in the last month, vandals damaged the statues of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson in the city.

"We're a little puzzled as to why the city is just not taking that sort of action. It's cost-free to the city, and we need to find out who these people are because, ultimately, whoever is responsible for it is going to be responsible for paying the damages – otherwise they're going to be stuck with the taxpayer paying for it," said Charles Weber, plaintiff, and spokesperson.

The letter details how granite figures on each pedestal have been defaced, adding the latest damage is so extensive that cosmetic repairs may no longer be possible.

A spokesperson estimates repairs after the first vandalism stand at about $10,000 per statue.

Judge Richard Moore did not announce ruling on attorney fees for the plaintiffs, but he expects a decision in November. He also told the lawyers he will not award the full amount, which is more than $604,000.

Vandalizing a war memorial in such a way that the damage is over a thousand dollars can get you up to five years in prison in Virginia.