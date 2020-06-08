Group forms ‘Wall of Hope’ to pray for peace

A group gathered in Christiansburg to pray for peace during this chaotic time this weekend.

WDBJ7 photo

They met along North Franklin St. Friday night near the high school, writing topics on a piece of tape.

They formed a ‘Wall of Hope,’ standing in solidarity with tape over their mouths. They prayed based on the topic written across their mouths on the tape

Event organizer Deann Johnson said this was something they wanted to do to support the black community.

“I really just encourage people to come alongside and support them and do it in a positive way, if not just do it in a silent way and listen,” Johnson said.

“It just gives a strong sense of hope and strength in the human race,” said Johnson’s fiancé John Shields. “I do want to thank the policemen because they go through a lot of things that we don’t even know about. There are good cops and there are some bad cops, but overall they have a good heart. I support them and I know that they support us as well and that they want to see change as well for the positive.”

The group is hopeful this silent protest will help bring peace to our region.

