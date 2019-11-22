Group holds rally demanding low barrier homeless shelter, opposing purchase of Denton building

More than 50 people rallied in Court Square Thursday evening demanding city council create a year round, low barrier shelter for the homeless instead of spending money to expand the court system.

"We don't need an expanded criminal justice system," said Michael Snell- Feikema, an organizer of the rally. "It's already completely bloated and overgrown."

Feikema said Thursday's rally called on city council to shift its priorities from expanding the mass incarceration system, to improving access to more affordable housing and giving the homeless somewhere legal to sleep year round.

Earlier this year, Feikema along with Occupy Harrisonburg started a petition to get a low barrier shelter in the Friendly City. That petition garnered more than 1,000 signatures; however, Feikema said activists felt ignored by city leaders and became increasingly frustrated as talks about buying a building downtown caught steam.

"The consistent message given to community activists pushing for this commitment was that there is no significant money available for the homeless," he said. "There is so little money for the homeless but there is always money to be found to expand the mass incarceration system."

In October, WHSV reported that Harrisonburg and Rockingham County were considering purchasing the Denton apartment building in downtown Harrisonburg to add more court space.

County administrator Stephen King told WHSV the Denton building, which sits beside the general district court. is one of the best options because of its location. However, he said the city and county have looked "everywhere" for more space and have not settled on any location.

Mayor Deanna Reed also said in a statement, "There is no active negations to acquire the Denton building. There was one meeting between the City and property owners. The County is taking the lead as the fiscal agents of the court system."

Regardless of the location, Snell-Feikema said the City's money and attention should be set on lifting the homeless out of poverty and addressing the critical need for affordable housing in the City.

Mayor Reed said the City is working to address the issue.

"We are aware and actively engaged with our homeless and housing community to improve the current situation," Reed said. "As you know, this is an ongoing process."