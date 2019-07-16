Group learns more about decreasing plastic use

On Tuesday, an organization called Shenandoah Green met with members of the group Environment Virginia to learn more about what the group is doing to ban Styrofoam across the state.

The group talked about ways to reduce single use plastic in the area. They also discussed ways to get in touch with legislators to see what laws could be passed about plastics.

The group says one idea they're looking at is pushing for a local ordinance.

"I think we're going to look into seeing if we can begin to step back away from throw away plastics at some events locally," Caroline Sheridan, a member of Shenandoah Green, said.

Shenandoah Green is still a relatively new group and they said it's helpful to meet with larger organizations to learn about how they're reducing plastic waste.

