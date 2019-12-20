Group raises concerns over court expansion's impact on historic Denton building

A local group is raising concerns about the possible destruction of a historic building to increase court space in downtown Harrisonburg.

Earlier this year, WHSV reported that Rockingham County had plans to expand its court space, to include more administrative offices and increase the judicial system capacity.

On the list of considerations, is the Denton Building, which sits beside the Rockingham County District Courts. County Administrator Stephen King said Denton was "one of many" options, but said the county had been in discussions with the property owner.

Andrea Dono, the executive director of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance said this possibility causes concern as Denton serves as an important contributor to downtown's success.

"it's your quintessential, traditional historic building, with an incredibly vibrant arts business," Dono said. "It's brings foot traffic here, and people continue to go to other places downtown. There's housing units there and plenty of people who live and work in the community."

Denton is home to 40 apartments and Larkin Arts, a thriving art gallery and supply store.

Dono said HDR is not alone in their concerns, several residents have shared similar opinions.

"We've had so many people who live in both the county and the city reach out to us saying they don't want to see the loss of this building, this historic fabric, the business, or even the housing here," she said. "Let us not lose the very things that make our community what it is and contribute to our success story."

Last year, Moseley Architects conducted an assessment to evaluate the infrastructure of the courts and expansion needs.

According to county documents, seven options on or near Court Square were looked at for accommodating this growth. All but one of the options require acquisition of private property, which would remove them from the City’s tax rolls at a time when other expensive projects loom.

Five of the options require the acquisition and demolition of the Denton parcels. All options include surface parking adjacent to or in place of the Denton Building. Concepts and floor plans have been drawn for scenarios involving the Denton site but do not seem to have been taken to that level for other sites.

Since then, Stephen King told WHSV the county has begun internal renovations to accommodate growth, and that the county is still "very early" in the process.

Dono said it's never too early to begin searching for alternatives.

"We want to see if there's a way to accommodate the needs of the judicial system and the expansion that they need, while also taking into consideration what the thriving historic downtown needs," she said.

Dono is urging other concerned residents to reach out to their elected officials.

