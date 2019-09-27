Group starts petition for low barrier homeless shelter in Harrisonburg

On Thursday, more than a dozen people gathered at the gazebo on Court Square to announce a petition for a low barrier shelter in Harrisonburg.

The petition, created by Occupy Harrisonburg and a number of people experiencing homelessness, has gotten more than 750 signatures.

"The response has been very favorable because people see the need," said Michael Snell- Feikema, an organizer. "People get upset when people are not treated like human beings. People want that change."

Organizers say this petition comes in response to the homeless having no legal and secure place to sleep during the summer months.

The existing thermal shelter, Open Doors, closes its doors in April and remains closed until November.

"It's hardly anywhere to sleep, hardly anywhere to eat," said Ronnie Arnold, a homeless man in Harrisonburg. "Police say move on, but where are we supposed to go?"

The petition calls on Harrisonburg City Council to "pass a resolution that pledges for fiscal year 2020-21, to fund a plan to provide a low barrier shelter for unsheltered residents during the period of the year not currently covered by the Open Doors Shelter.

"There is a constructive way out of this that takes care of those problems and lives up to our standards as a community," Snell-Feikema said. "That's to build a low barrier shelter...and we can do it we show City Council we support it."

WHSV reached out to Mayor Deanna Reed, but she said she did not have a comment.