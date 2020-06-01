Guidelines for W.Va. movie theater re-openings released

Your next trip to the movies in West Virginia could involve you being ushered to your seat.

That’s one of the suggestions to help ensure that social distancing is properly followed when movie theaters reopen across the state.

The latest guidance from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice's office says they can reopen on Friday, June 5.

As far as a theater's occupancy, owners/operators have two options under the guidelines.

They can limit facility occupancy to a maximum of 50 percent seating capacity, or limit facility occupancy to a maximum capacity that will allow for proper social distancing to be achieved between patrons who do not reside together.

In order to achieve social distancing of 6 feet between all people who do not live together, it is suggested that schedules be altered to avoid “unnecessary interactions,” adjust layouts or restrict seating between customers to every other row, use assigned seating, or have an usher seat groups.

Employees and customers can expect health screenings when entering theaters, like many public places right now, as well.

Concessions will be run under the state's guidance for restaurants.

You can find the full guidance for reopening here.