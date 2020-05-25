Guidelines for pools reopening released in W.Va.

The guidelines for pools to open as the state of West Virginia navigates its response to the COVID-19 pandemic have been released.

Pools will be able to open Saturday, May 30, in West Virginia, with social distancing measures in place and increased sanitation, especially of common touch points, which would include pool ladders, restroom facilities, handrails on diving boards, etc.

The CDC says chemicals in pool water, including chlorine, kill the coronavirus, but that does not stop the virus from spreading via aerosol between patrons outside of the pool itself.

For West Virginia pools, individual facilities need to install physical barriers, like lane lines in the water or chairs and tables on the deck, and visual cues to ensure at least six feet of social distancing between people who don't reside with each other.

The guidelines say patrons should bring their own towels rather than use any that are provided for them. It also suggests that pool toys, goggles, and such not be shared.

Patrons and staff are asked follow social distancing guidelines, as well as participate in general health screening questions upon entry or at the start of an employee’s shift.

The number of people in restaurant, restroom and shower facilities should also be limited. Frequent cleaning of all common spaces and touch points is also a part of the guidance.

Water fountains, common areas, break rooms, check-in counters, and other common areas also need to have gatherings limited "to the greatest extent possible."

According to the guidance, “pool operators are allowed to implement more stringent guidelines as they see fit.”