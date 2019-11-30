Gun owners in Shenandoah County share why they are in favor of being a 2A sanctuary

Gun owners in Shenandoah County are speaking out after a passionate board of supervisors meeting Tuesday night.

Many believe if stricter gun laws are enforced in Virginia, not only will their rights be taken away, but so will family tradition.

"A huge tradition for rural Virginia, and I really hope that Shenandoah County will send a message that we're not going to do that," Matt Spincks of Shenandoah County said.

Spincks was out shopping on Black Friday for his teenage son, hoping to continue carrying on the traditions he had growing up.

"I grew up with my grandfather and my father running in the woods hunting squirrels when I was 6 and 7 years old," Spincks said.

Spincks was pleased with Tuesday's turnout of more than 1,500 people, but the board has not made a final vote on the issue yet.

"I think it's very important that we as a collective county and a collective group of citizens stand up and say this is something that time honored and passed down something that's very important to the security of our state and our nation," Spincks said.

Ugene Delgallo of G&S Wild Country Outfitters in Woodstock believes Virginia does not need any new gun laws.

"We need more crime enforcement, more drug enforcement. We don't need new gun laws because criminals are criminals," Delgallo said. "They're not going to abide by any laws that you pass. That's why the prisons are over flowing right now."

He hopes that message will become clear to Governor Ralph Northam as more and more counties are declared second amendment sanctuaries.

Shenandoah County may be next.

"I think a lot of people realize you can't stand back and be quiet anymore," Delgallo said. "You have to stand up for yourself and be counted and vote against any new gun laws that are just ridiculous."

The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors is meeting again December 9 at Central High School at 6 p.m. where they will be voting on whether or the county becomes a second amendment sanctuary.