Gun-rights groups file lawsuit challenging new one-handgun-a-month law

Several gun-rights groups have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Virginia’s new one-handgun-a-month law.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday in Goochland Circut Court by Valerie Trojan, Brothers n Arms, Virginia Citizens Defense League, Gun Owners of America and the Gun Owners Foundation. The suit names the Superintendent of the Virginia State Police, Col. Gary Settle, as the defendant.

“Previously, the one-handgun-a-month law was in place in Virginia for nearly 20 years and proved to be extremely successful in keeping a large number of firearms off our streets. Both this law and the other gun violence prevention measures that were passed during this year’s legislative session are constitutional and Attorney General Herring is prepared to go to court to defend their constitutionality,” the Attorney General’s Office said in a release.

The gun advocates say the law infringes on their right to keep and bear arms.

Senior Vice President of GOA and GOF Erich Pratt said in a statement that Virginia has been ranked one of the safest states and that "this shows that the radical push for gun control has nothing to do with reducing crime, but rather is about implementing a disarmament agenda.”

A hearing is tentatively scheduled for June 25.

To view the full complaint, click here.