Gun sales rise amid COVID-19 outbreak

While many people are flocking to the grocery store amid the coronavirus outbreak, others are heading to gun stores.

Matt Hill, the owner of Liberty Arms in Harrisonburg said, business at his shop has more than doubled in the past week. At any given time, there are several people waiting to ring out.

"It's been crazy busy," Hill said.

But as sales go up, Hill's inventory is going down, and he does not know when certain items will be restocked. Gun and ammunition distributors are struggling to keep up with the demand.

"The ammo and gun companies weren't expecting this, so they didn't have production ramped up," Hill said.

A high proportion of sales at Liberty Arms have been first-time gun buyers. One customer, who did not want to be identified, believes anxiety about the "unknown" is causing the influx.

"People are afraid of civil unrest...stores not having food," the customer said. "They're trying to protect themselves and protect their households because you never know what a hungry person might do."

