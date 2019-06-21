Gun silencers would be barred under new federal legislation

Gun silencers like the one used in a recent lethal shooting in Virginia Beach would be banned under new legislation that New Jersey U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez is introducing.

The Democrat unveiled the legislation Friday at news conference in Trenton, alongside Democratic Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora.

New Jersey already bans silencers, but they're lawful in many other states, including neighboring Pennsylvania. The new measure would open a 90-day buyback window for the estimated 1.5 million registered silencers.

Federal law already requires their registration, as well as a $200 tax.

Last month, a Virginia Beach employee used two semi-automatic handguns, a silencer and extended ammunition magazines to kill 12 people at a municipal building. The shooter was then killed in a gunbattle with police.

