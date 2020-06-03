Gus Bus launching new online reading program for the summer

After moving their services online earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gus Bus is planning to continue their virtual programming in a new way this month.

A staff member reads a story on the Gus Bus Youtube page | Photo: WHSV

Starting on June 15, organizers are launching what they're calling "Brain Boosters," a new program that aims to keep children in grades K-5 reading and participating in other types of educational activities while maintaining social distancing.

It will allow children whose families register for the program to log in and listen to Gus Bus literacy specialists read stories in real-time, and to read along and engage with the teachers and others.

According to Jolynne Bartley, assistant director of Children and Youth Services at the James Madison University Institute for Innovation in Health and Human Services, the home of Gus Bus, parents will be able to not only register their child for the program but also to receive learning materials, books and activities directly to their homes.

Some of the activities will relate to the online programming, but others are designed to be completed away from a computer.

"We wanted to give children an opportunity to engage with something interesting and fun and educational that’s not screen-related," Bartley said.

The first delivery of materials will start before the mid-June beginning of the program, and another will be made about halfway through the seven-week program. The final delivery comes after the program ends on July 30.

Each day of the program will consist of two 30-minute storytimes and two one-hour lesson periods, Bartley said.

If you're interested, you can email gusbus@jmu.edu.

If safety allows in the fall, just as Virginia officials hope to let children return to school, the Gus Bus plans to start back up its normal schedule of visiting neighborhoods in Harrisonburg, New Market, and Stanley, alongside visits from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank food truck.

The partnership provides non-perishable food items to families served by the Gus Bus.

Part of the reason they're able to keep serving the northern Shenandoah Valley is a $2,875 grant from the United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.

Since mid-March, when area schools shifted to online learning for the remainder of the academic year, the Gus Bus reading specialists have been posting videos of themselves reading books on YouTube and Facebook.