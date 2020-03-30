Guy K. Stump Elementary School teachers host a Bobcat Caravan to bring joy to students

Teachers in Stuarts Draft made an already sunny day, a little bit brighter for students confined to their homes.

On Monday, Guy K. Stump Elementary School teachers drove through students’ neighborhoods honking and waving as part of a Bobcat Caravan. They were welcomed by all kinds of signs and families cheering.

One parent of two stump students said her kids woke up early Monday morning to make signs.

"I think it’s amazing. I think the kids, obviously there was a lot of disappointment when the school closed, and I just think it’s amazing. And they’re lifting spirits and you know, just bringing a smile to their faces, giving them something to look forward to,” Sheree Flippin, parent of two students, said.

Schools across the area are having similar teacher parades.