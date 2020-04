HBO GO and HBO NOW will be offering up to 500 hours of free streaming starting Friday.

Viewers can stream a number of selected movies and TV shows for free with no subscription.

Viewers can watch HBO’s hit shows such as The Sopranos, True Blood, Veep, The Wire and more.

Some of the movies included in the offer are Detective Pikachu, The LEGO Movie 2, Isn't it Romantic?, and Smallfoot.