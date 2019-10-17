HCPS eyes solar panel project at Bluestone Elementary

Harrisonburg City Public Schools are one step closer to installing solar panels at a city elementary school.

The board voted unanimously to pursue talks with the Harrisonburg Electric Commission about installing the panels at Bluestone Elementary.

"It was part of my reelection campaign to get solar energy in the school system," said school board member Andy Kohen. "Bluestone Elementary is the prime place to start."

Under this partnership with the HEC, the commission would provide a grant to develop the solar project.

"I'm very happy that we're moving forward in this direction," Kohen said. "This is just a first step in bringing renewable energy and the green plan to the Harrisonburg City."

The board will hear a presentation about the project at its first meeting in November.