HCPS launches strategic plan process with public meeting

More than 100 people gathered at Harrisonburg High School on Thursday evening to discuss the strategic plan process for city schools.

"What we're trying to do now is re-engage with the community and re-establish a strategic plan that will move us forward through the next five years," said Superintendent Michael Richards.

According to school documents, the purpose of the strategic plan is to "identify the values, mission, and strategic goals that will guide academic programming, support services, selection and retention of high quality, diverse workforce, and continue the involvement with family and community."

Thursday night's meeting allowed for the community to voice ideas and goals for the school division.

"Community involvement is of utmost importance for us," Richards said. "This is a plan for 21st century learning, and it's a plan where students will gain not only the knowledge that they need, but also the valuable skills that they need to be successful in the world."

HCPS has engaged Cambridge Strategic Services to facilitate an objective and reflective process.