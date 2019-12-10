Harrisonburg looking to hire retired teachers to combat substitute teacher shortage

Like many school districts around the country, Harrisonburg City Public Schools said they are facing a shortage in the number of substitute teachers available.

To combat the shortage, the school district hopes to hire more retired teachers through a new pilot program.

The program aims to hire retired teachers, no matter what school district they taught in, to become part-time substitute teachers with higher pay.

Andrew Ansoonrian, Executive Director of Human Resources for HCPS, said in his 25 years of working in education, this is the third time there's been a substitute teacher shortage.

Ansoonrian said the trend usually parallels with when unemployment rates are low. He said it's a great thing because more people have full-time jobs, but fewer people will apply to be a part-time sub.

Now, retired teachers who become subs will be paid $105 a day, as opposed to just $80 for someone with a high school diploma or GED.

"So there's more money, but we also see the value in having experienced successful retired teachers come in and substitute for us," Ansoonrian said. " They're a great asset out there in the community, and we just wanna encourage them to work with us more often. "

He said another factor in the shortage is the growing numbers in the student population. Ansoonrian said student growth is always great, but with that, they need to hire more teachers. With more teachers, that means more sicks days and time off needed to be taken.

"With more teachers comes more sick leave, more professional development days, more family life issues, and there's just a greater need for subs to fill temporary vacancies," Ansoonrian said.

The school district said they do look at criminal background history to make sure the applicants are quality people that can be around students. The next thing they look at is how dependable an applicant can be to make sure they do pick up shifts.

Ansoonrian said they look to hire at least 10 retired educators by the end of the program.

HCPS has 250 active subs in its database with 170 of those recently subbing at least one school day.

If you're interested in applying, contact Lynn Sprouse at lsprouse@harrisonbug.k12.va.us or by phone at (540)-434-9916.