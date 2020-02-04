HCPS strategic plan to focus on diversity

Harrisonburg City Public Schools is in the midst of reworking its strategic plan and it'll have a strong focus on diversity.

House Bill 206 allocated an additional $30.5 million to counties in the form of block grants so schools could hire new personnel, train existing staff, invest in programs and contract for outside services.

"There's a bit in the very beginning of the plan about how it's our job to address systemic issues in society that face our kids every day as an entire school system," said Deb Fitzgerald, a member of the school board. "I'm really proud of that."

In October of 2019, around 30 people including staff, community members and students met at the Lucy F. Simms center to "define the values and priorities" that will guide education in the future.

After two complete days of work, the group drafted the strategic plan, and while the plan focuses on words, it's equally as focused on actions to match.

"We believe the strength of our diversity is one of our greatest resources," reads the first belief. It continues with nine other beliefs focused on individuality, relationships, and safe environments.

According to the HCPS' website, "each action team will meet multiple times throughout the spring semester before presenting their work to the Strategic Planning Committee."

Fitzgerald said community input is encouraged, and you can view the draft here.

