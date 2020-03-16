Harrisonburg teachers and staff create curb side service to help families

On Monday and Tuesday, teachers and staff with Harrisonburg City Public Schools will be handing out resource bags filled with activities, worksheets, and learning materials for students to work on during the two-week school closure.

On Monday afternoon, bags were laid out according to classes on tables outside and families could drive into the parking lot, grab a bag and head out in just a few minutes.

At the same time, if students asked to grab medicine or something out of their locker, school staff could run inside the school and grab it for them.

During Skyline Middle School's drive-thru session students could also rent out books from the school's library.

Daniel Kirwan, Principal of Skyline Middle School, said staff has been working since Friday to make sure their students have some things to do while at home.

"We have a Chromebook for every student as well as some learning materials if you don't have access to the internet, a way to access things through the paper," Kirwan said. "We have English teachers here giving out library books so students can get a library book."

If you were unable to stop by your child's school on Monday, staff will be doing it again on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Comcast is also providing free internet service to low-income families for 60 days. Paperwork to set it up is included in the resource bag or you can call 1-855-846-8376.

Kirwan encourages families to stop by and described the process as almost as smooth as Chick-Fil-A's drive-thru.

At home learning for Harrisonburg City Public Schools begins on Thursday, March 19.