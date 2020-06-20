HDPT continues social distancing and limited capacity on city buses

The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation continues their COVID-19 precautions to keep staff and riders safe.

HDPT said drivers and passengers are required to wear face masks and social distance on city buses.

Elliot Menge, the transit superintendent with HDPT, said he doesn't anticipate any changes in those safety measures until they are sure all will be safe on board.

"For our city routes, which are the only routes running right now, they'll run for no more than five to six hours, and then we'll swap them out so they can be sanitized before they continue running on a route in the coming days," Menge said.

Menge said buses would normally hold around 40 passengers, but now are only taking up to 15 passengers.

"We do have two extra buses that are available to help those city routes if we ever have issues with the number of passengers wanting to ride," Menge said. "These extra buses can help make sure that we do not go above our passenger limit."

Menge said with help from Mayor Deanna Reed and donations from community members, face masks have been collected for drivers to distribute to riders in need.

He said HDPT would further reduce passenger capacity, if necessary.

"We are 100 percent willing to go back down to a smaller capacity on board our buses, just depending on how the health circumstance goes in the city and depending on any restrictions," Menge said.

Menge said HDPT will likely consider changes when college students return to Harrisonburg in the fall.