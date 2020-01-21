HDR holds session on future of historic Denton building

More than 150 people gathered at Hotel Madison Tesday evening to discuss the future of the Denton building in Harrisonburg.

Earlier this year, WHSV reported that Rockingham County had plans to expand its court space, to include more administrative offices and increase the judicial system capacity.

On the list of considerations, is tearing down the Denton Building, which sits beside the Rockingham County District Courts.

Andrea Dono, the executive director of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, said history and housing are at stake.

"I think a lot of people are really concerned about what could happen to the Denton building and how the judicial expansion could play out in our community," Dono said. "Folks really just want to learn more and have an understanding and find out how they can get more invovled."

Rockingham County is the fiscal agent for this project. County administrator Stephen King told WHSV in December that it's still very early in the process and no decisions have been made.

