Child safety seat technician hired by Harrisonburg Fire Department

The Harrisonburg Fire Department has a new full-time expert focusing on keeping kids safe on the road.

Brianna Petit will be in charge of inspecting car seats to make sure the seats are installed properly.

“We are very excited for Brianna to join HFD because of how critical her role is with child passenger safety in our

community,” HFD Public Education Officer Lt. Erin Stehle said in a press release. “Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for children, so the car seat program is vital in our area.”

As the city's child safety seat technician, Petit will be able to provide loaner car seats to those in need and educate the public on how to properly install them.

"Usually three out of four car seats are normally installed incorrectly," Petit said. "This is pretty serious to make sure that we can keep the children as save as possible and make sure that those car seats are installed properly and the way that they should be."

Petit encourages everyone to have car seats checked. You can reach her at 540-810-0527 or e-mail her at brianna.petit@harrisonburgva.gov.

