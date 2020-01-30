HIV outcomes improved by state-purchased insurance plans, study finds

Researchers say state purchased insurance plans could make life better for people living with HIV and keep the disease from spreading.

Results show having a qualified health plan can save lives and save health insurance money down the road since it leads to better patient monitoring. This is for states that hadn’t expanded Medicaid when the study was conducted.

UVA Dr. Kathleen McManus was one of the researchers for this study. "When they crunched the numbers, they realized actually it would cost less money for the state to buy the insurance plans than to just buy them medications so we’re talking about ten thousand dollars per patient per year

The findings suggest that for every 20 new people enrolled, one likely will reach viral suppression, at which point the virus is difficult to transmit.