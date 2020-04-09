Restaurants look forward to new ability to serve mixed drinks through carry-out

On Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam directed the Virginia ABC to allow establishments with mixed beverage licenses, like restaurants and distilleries, to sell mixed drinks through takeout or delivery as of midnight Thursday.

Some restaurants in downtown Harrisonburg, like Magnolia's Tacos and Tequila Bar, think it will really help restaurants that are struggling.

Chris Kay, co-owner of the restaurant, said like many others, they've had to change the way they serve their customers.

That includes their drink menu, normally one of their main draws, which they had adapted by only serving margarita mix without alcohol through delivery.

But with restaurants now allowed to sell mixed drinks for takeout and delivery, he says regulars will be able to pick up something they've been missing out on.

"We're known for our margaritas too, so with this being an option, that just takes one more step out – the customers, they can just buy the finished product," Kay said. "Then it helps us out, because it increases revenue as well."

Governor Northam also announced a new executive directive that authorizes the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) to defer some fees for businesses that may have been forced to close due to COVID-19.

The directive allows the Virginia ABC to defer annual fees that businesses pay for licenses and permits to sell alcohol. It applies to any permits up for renewal through June.

Kay said his restaurant was looking to renew soon, but this really helps business owners save some cash for the next few months.

"You got restaurants that are down 50,60, or 80 percent in sales, so every 500 or 1000 bucks that we can get helps," Kay said. " I definitely applaud the governor for using all the tools he has available to him to help our restaurants out especially."

Any penalties normally connected to the late payment of those fees will be waived as well.