Shenandoah National Park closing affects tourism in Page County

On Wednesday, Shenandoah National Park announced that they are temporary closing due to the spread of COVID-19, and with Luray Caverns closed for almost a month, Page County officials said they are definitely seeing the economic impact.

Lewis said some businesses have been unable to hire seasonal workers due to closings.

Liz Lewis, Page County's Economic Development and Tourism Coordinator, said normally around this time of the year, many families visit the county for Spring Break — but with Stay at Home orders in place and people following them, as they should, that's not the case this year.

"Those are two major attractions for Page County, especially during our spring break time, which was now and maybe two weeks prior to now," Lewis said. "So it definitely affected visitation coming into our community."

She said some businesses are seeing less foot traffic in towns and are unable to hire some seasonal workers they usually depend on.

The county, like many other communities around the Valley, is trying to help those businesses any way they can.

Lewis said they are asking businesses to fill out a survey to better understand what they are going through.

"We did get a really good representation of the local businesses across the county through the survey so far," Lewis said. "From here, we're working with a local stockholders group and the town's trying to figure out exactly what we can do to help our small businesses."

One way the county is trying to help is by providing a food hub every Thursday at the Mimslyn Inn from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for restaurant or hospitality employees who may have been laid off.

The food hub hopes to help the county's food pantry by taking some of their increased demand.

All you need is your last pay stub, and volunteers at the Inn will provide you with food.

For more information on how to register with the food hub or even help out, click here.