Harrisonburg police continue Virginia Special Olympics torch run in a new way

Tuesday morning, officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department geared up to continue their 20-year tradition of supporting the Special Olympics Virginia.

Officers traveled with the torch about 100 miles around Rockingham County.

Although this weekend's summer games were canceled because of COVID-19, law enforcement throughout the Commonwealth were encouraged to participate in a virtual torch run.

Sgt. Charles Grubbs, with the Harrisonburg Police Department, said they wanted to make their part of the torch run a little less virtual.

Officers took the torch along with them on a 100-mile bike ride around Rockingham County, and on Thursday, will run 21 miles around the city of Harrisonburg with the torch.

Sgt. Grubbs said their participation is smaller this year because of social distancing, but it's important the department continues to encourage the Special Olympic athletes to remain strong.

"This is still a way to still do the same tradition even though its a little different but it's a way to make do with the pandemic going on and still supports the athletes," Sgt. Grubbs said.

The department will leave for their 21 mile run at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday outside the Harrisonburg Public Safety Building.

