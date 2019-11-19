HPD hires deputy police chief to increase community engagement

Next month, the Harrisonburg Police Department will welcome a new face to the department to take over day-to-day operations.

Gabriel Camacho will take over as HPD's Deputy Chief of Police, overseeing the department's three bureaus.

"The deputy chief is going to be the 'number two' person in the organization," said Chief Eric English. "There are a lot of untapped things we can do in Harrisonburg as an organization and this will allow me to get out more and collaborate more with more communities."

Camacho spent 25 years with the Camden County Police Department where he supervised more than 200 employees in patrol, investigations, internal affairs and accreditation.

English said Camacho was a catalyst in developing community policing programs in the agency and partnering with the community to improve the city.

"I think what you'll see is someone who is energetic and going to bring some different ideas and different perspectives based on where he has come from," English said. "I'm really looking forward to him, very community-oriented which is extremely important for me as well."

Camacho is scheduled to begin on Dec 16.