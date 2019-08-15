HPD investigates hit-and-run overnight

The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist injured late Wednesday night.

According to a press release, the incident happened on the 700 block of Vine Street just before midnight. Officers say a 56-year-old man was traveling north on his bicycle when he was struck from behind by a vehicle. After being treated at the scene, police say the victim was airlifted to UVA Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone who may have information about this crash is urged to call the Harrisonburg Police Department at (540) 434-4436. Anonymous tips related to this or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).