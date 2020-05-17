HPD investigates shooting on Lois Lane

The Harrisonburg Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place in the 1000 Block of Lois Lane Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a gunshot wound call around 4:55 pm., and upon arrival they found a man in the parking lot who appeared to have been shot.

The male was taken to Sentara RMH and then transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center with serious injuries.

Witnesses reported an individual described as a black male leave the scene in a waiting car shortly before police arrived. HPD’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) was called to the scene and is currently investigating.

This appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting on Lois Lane is encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2640. To remain anonymous contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574- 5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

