HPD launches 'community cams program'

On Monday, the Harrisonburg Police Department launched a program to help fight crime in the community and they want your help.

The Harrisonburg Community Cams Program (HCCP) allows individuals and businesses to register the locations of their video surveillance systems. This, in turn, allows officers to know where video footage is available following a crime.

Sgt. Charles Grubbs with HPD said this program said HPD had a similar program in the past, but the new program will be more efficient.

"We can actually see real time data," said Sgt. Grubbs. "If an officer needs it, he can log on to our GIS map and actually see the location of all the cameras in the City. He'll be able to find a camera location based on the specific crime he is investigating.

Police Chief Eric English added that this program will provide extra eyes in the community and bring residents and police closer together.

“We are very lucky to have such an engaged and caring community here in the Friendly City, and we always appreciate our residents and business owners being eager to support both our crime fighting efforts and community engagement programs," said Chief English.

Registration is voluntary and free of charge.

Sgt. Grubbs said this program does not give HPD direct access to the camera, and residents can delete registration at any time.

If you're interested in registering, click here, or email HPDcommunityresourceofficer@harrisonburgva.gov.