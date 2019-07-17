HPD looks to hire deputy chief of police

The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking hire someone to lead the department alongside Chief Eric English.

English plans to hire the city's first Deputy Chief of Police who will be responsible for the day to day operations of the organization.

"Most departments have this position," said English. "It's always been like that, and it was like that in the agency I came from."

English, who came to Harrisonburg from the Richmond Police Department, said it's important for him to have a 'number two.'

"As the Chief of Police, there are a lot of outside things that I have to handle, as well as internal issues. So, that position is going to take some things off of the Chief's plate," English said.

The deputy position was posted online to the city's website. The salary range for the prospective deputy position is $77,563 to $96,012 annually.

English said he wants to fill the position by October.