Police: Removing snow from your car makes you and everyone around you safer

As Tuesday's snow continues to melt away around the Shenandoah Valley, the Harrisonburg Police Department is reminding residents to make sure your car is cleared of snow and ice before driving.

The police department said in years past they have responded to a number of accidents caused by ice or snow flying off one vehicle and then hitting another.

Police said often times it can blind a driver's field of view and cause a crash.

Corporal Wayne Westfall, with the Harrisonburg Police Department, said since Tuesday was the first widespread snowfall of the year, many drivers may be rusty driving in the snow.

"Once you've warmed your car up, that adhesion between that snow and ice to your roof or to your car, it's going to break and that snow is going to go one way or another."

He said although there is no law specifically involving the removal of snow on a vehicle in Virginia, you can still be charged with failure to secure a load or reckless driving.

"Depending on what happens, if snow slides down your windshield or you don't completely clear your windshield enough and you only dig out a little hole to peek out of, well, you can't see where you're going and that's reckless driving," Westfall said. 'You could potentially be facing charges for reckless driving."

The police department also said to make sure when removing snow from your car to remove it from your headlights and brake lights so other drivers can see you.