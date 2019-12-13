Police remind students to make sure their homes are locked up before heading out for break

As finals week wraps up for college students in the Valley, the Harrisonburg Police Department is reminding students to make sure their apartments are locked – including all the doors – before heading out for winter break.

Last year, during Thanksgiving and winter break, HPD said they received 30 reports of burglaries in student housing complexes.

Police said a majority of those crimes took place at the Copper Beach Townhomes and Aspen Heights subdivision.

Police did release several photos of suspects on a porch looking to break into one of those homes last winter break.

Sgt.Phillip Read, with the Harrisonburg Police Department, said some of those suspects were identified, but not all.

He said everyone should double-check all windows and doors are locked and make sure all valuables are put away.

"Make sure you lock your windows and lock your doors as they tend to go through the townhomes and apartment complexes," Sgt. Read said. "Just check window areas and lower areas where they can climb right in a window, look around for some valuables and leave, lock your valuables up or take them home with you."

Sgt. Read said to make sure you stay in contact with your roommates to know who may be going in and out of your home too.

