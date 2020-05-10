HPD responds to multiple reports of vandalism to vehicles

The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating multiple reports of vehicle vandalism that happened Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Officers first responded to the area of Oriole Dr., Woodbury Circle, Settlers Ln., and Goldfinch Dr. Sunday morning after multiple reports of vehicles which had their tires slashed overnight.

Later, officers received calls for similar vandalism in the area of College Ave. and Park Rd. near EMU. Multiple vehicles were reported to have their tires slashed overnight.

Officers got video footage that showed some of the vandalism happened around 1:30 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.

HPD is still asking for help from other area residents who may have recorded the crimes on their home security systems or other devices.

It is unknown at this time if the two incidents are related.

Residents in the affected areas are also asked to check their vehicles and report any suspected vandalism to the police.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents, to include residents who may have security cameras in the areas identified above, are encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2640. To remain anonymous contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).