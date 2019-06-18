Program aims to reward kids' positive acts with a fun summer experience

In the next few days, the Harrisonburg Police Department will start their new Splash Pass program, rewarding kids for positive acts in the community.

The program is a partnership between HPD and Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation. It aims to bring officers and kids closer through a positive experience.

While on patrol, officers will carry passes to Westover Pool with them, and when they see a child doing a positive act, they will reward them with a pool pass.

Examples of positive acts include looking both ways before crossing the street, wearing a helmet on a bike, or sticking up for others.

Chief Eric English said the program is part of HPD's effort to get more involved with local neighborhoods.

"We're gonna have officers going out, when they see kids doing something positive, exhume positivity in Harrisonburg, we're gonna give them a pool pass," Chief English said. "It gives us an opportunity to not only engage our youth, but also provide them something positive to enjoy for the summer."

Chief English said they have received 200 passes from the parks and recreation department, and they are hoping to pass them all out. He said once they run out they will ask for more.