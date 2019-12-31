HPD to offer more resources to enforce traffic violations on New Year's Eve

As party goers ring in the New Year in Harrisonburg, the police department will have more resources on Tuesday night to patrol neighborhoods and enforce traffic violations.

Sgt. Chris Monahan said any time there is a major event such as New Year's Eve the Harrisonburg Police Department tries to get more resources on the street. When it comes to getting home after the party is over, HPD is hoping everyone makes smart decisions.

"We want everybody to go out, we want them to have a good time. But we want them to do so safely," Sgt. Monahan said. "So if you know you are going to be consuming alcohol, just plan for a ride so you don't have to worry about it."

Sgt. Monahan said one of the best ways to go about your night is that if you know you will be drinking alcohol to celebrate to plan your ride home ahead of time.