HPD wants volunteers for auxiliary program

The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for volunteers for its auxiliary program.

The program allows local residents to volunteer their time to the department as either sworn officers or administrative personnel.

Sgt. Ron Howard with HPD said the program is a win-win for both the department and the volunteers.

"it allows them to give back to the community, be involved, and be engaged with the department," Howard said. "At the same time, it's no cost to the taxpayers because they're not getting compensated. They want to give up their time to do it."

Sworn auxiliary officers train and satisfy criteria for the state DCJS requirements including the state required firearms proficiency requirements.

The auxiliary patrol officers serve alongside full time police officers during patrol and other law enforcement functions.

Sgt. Howard said auxiliary officers volunteer at least 20 hours of their time per month.

For more information, send an email to HPD-Auxiliary@harrisonburgva.gov