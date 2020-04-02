HUD issues grants for more than $52 million for Virginia housing assistance

Money to support access to safe and affordable housing throughout Virginia is being provided through grants as part of the CARES Act passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump last week.

“We’re pleased to see significant funding go directly towards supporting Virginians with affordable housing during this pandemic,” said Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine in a release. “We will continue fighting to ensure people across the Commonwealth get the federal assistance they need.”

Federal funding of $52,292,406 for Virginia was announced by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, which awarded the money through three grant programs – the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, the Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program, and the Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) program.

It's the first allocation of grants from the coronavirus relief package.

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities "by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment and expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons."

Through the CDBG program, many localities across Virginia are getting large grants, including, in our area:

• Harrisonburg - $314,293.00

• Staunton - $207,590.00

• Waynesboro - $114,079.00

• Winchester - $133,624.00

The Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program provides annual grants to state, local, and private entities to assist people in quickly regaining stability in permanent housing after experiencing a housing crisis and/or homelessness. In addition to rapid re-housing and homelessness prevention, the ESG program also provides limited funding for street outreach as well as for improving the quality and number of emergency homeless shelters.

Norfolk, Richmond, Roanoke, Virginia Beach, Fairfax County, Henrico County, Prince William County, and Virginia Nonentitlement will each receive funding through the ESG program.

The Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) program provides housing assistance and related supportive services to local units of government, states, and non-profit organizations for projects that benefit low-income persons medically diagnosed with HIV/AIDS. TRichmonf, Virginia Beach, and Virginia Nonentitlement will receive funding through the HOPWA program.