Habana Cafe in downtown Harrisonburg re-brands into a sports bar

Habana Cafe in Court Square of downtown Harrisonburg has re-branded itself to become Dukes Bar & Grill.

Alex Rivera, who owns the business, said that COVID-19 greatly impacted Habana Cafe. Rivera said after closing the cafe's doors in March, he decided it was a good time to re-brand.

Brandon Brewer, general manager of Dukes Bar & Grill, said that they made the decision to transition into a sports bar because they felt that the community needed one in the downtown area.

"If people want sports, what do they want with their sports? They want beer. What do they want with their beer? They want wings. We want to create something that is going to appeal to the downtown community, what everyone thrives off of," Brewer said.

The decor graffiti is a nod to the restaurant that was in the building prior to the cafe, The Artful Dodger, which closed its doors at the start of 2019.

Rivera and Brewer said their goal is for people to have a great experience when they dine at the restaurant.

"If someone walks out of here happy, telling you, 'Thank you. Your food is great. Your drinks are awesome,' I think that's the best reward: the best payback that you could have from somebody in here," Rivera said.

Dukes Bar & Grill started with a soft opening this week and will officially open on Monday, June 22, 2020. It will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 a.m. on Mondays through Saturdays.