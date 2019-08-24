Habitat for Humanity celebrates groundbreaking for five new homes

On Saturday, Habitat for Humanity of Staunton - Augusta - Waynesboro, celebrated the groundbreaking of five new homes and the purchase of an entire block, with a neighborhood bar-be-cue.

Lance Barton, with the organization, said they held the lunch to bring the community together to talk about what neighbors would like to see the future of Heydenreich Street to become.

"The primary reason for doing this is to invite the neighbors here, to find out about what's going on in their neighborhood," Barton said. "We want everyone to have input on what they would like to see and what they would like the houses to look like."

Barton said they had help purchasing the block from the Staunton Redevelopment and Housing Authority, and plan to turn some of the extra green space into gardens or sculptured areas for the neighborhood to enjoy.

Willie Jones, a neighbor in the community, said she's lived in a Habitat home for 13 years, and because of the great work Habitat does she see more people wanting to move back to Staunton.

"With the new Habitat homes coming in it rejuvenates the neighborhood," Jones said." I've seen people leave and this makes everybody wanna come back home."

Barton said the organization plans to build nine new homes on that block of land in the next two years.

