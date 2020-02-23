Habitat for Humanity dedicates two new homes in Harrisonburg

Center Valley Habitat for Humanity celebrated the dedication of two homes on Kelley Drive to the Gonzalez family and the Cruz family.

Dozens of suppliers, workers, contributors and volunteers made the homes possible.

Jessy Gonzalez, one of the new homeowners, said her family will be moving into their new home in a few weeks. Gonzalez said her, her husband, and their four children have been living in a two bedroom apartment, and they couldn't be more happy to own their own home.

"It's so much space, more than what we have right now, so anything is a blessing," Gonzalez said. "It's a brand new house, something that not a lot of people have right now. It's something that I've prayed for for a very long time."

Gonzalez said her family and the Cruz family met through Habitat for Humanity and bonded quickly because both family's have Dominican roots. She said she is excited they will be her new neighbors.

"We are bless to everything God has given us. We specifically asked God to bless us with a home because we needed a bigger space," Gonzalez said. "When God bless it's for a reason. He has a purpose for everything he does."